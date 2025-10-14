Man injured in cylinder blast last month dies in Jammu hospital

Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) A man who suffered injuries along with his wife and daughter in a cylinder blast last month died at the Government Medical College hospital here on Tuesday, officials said.

The blast occurred at the house of 44-year-old Om Prakash in the Nagrota Sandhwan area on September 28, injuring him, his 39-year-old wife Kamla Devi, and their daughter Khushi.

The trio were hospitalised for specialised treatment, officials said, adding that Om Prakash succumbed to his burn injuries while undergoing treatment at GMC, Jammu.

Inquest proceedings have been initiated, and an officer has been deputed to conduct further investigation, officials added. PTI AB NSD NSD