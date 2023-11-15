Man injured in elephant attack in Malappuram, dies

Malappuram (Kerala), Nov 15 (PTI) A 51-year-old man, who was attacked by a wild elephant a day ago near Nilambur in this north Kerala district, died on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Rajan, was a rubber tree-tapper and was attacked early Tuesday morning by a tusker when he was tapping rubber trees, an officer of Nilambus police station said.

Hearing his cries, locals rushed to the area and then took him to the hospital, police said.

However, on Wednesday morning he succumbed to the grievous injuries suffered in the elephant attack, it said. PTI HMP HMP SS