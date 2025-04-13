Man injured in encounter with police in Odisha's Sambalpur

Sambalpur, Apr 13 (PTI) A man with criminal antecedents was injured in an encounter with police in Odisha's Sambalpur district on Sunday, an officer said.

Sambalpur SP MK Bhamoo said that based on credible information, the police had gone to arrest Sitaram Sarangi. He opened fire at the police team forcing the cops to fire in self-defence.

"One of the two bullets fired by police hit Sarangi's leg and he was injured," the SP said, adding that his health condition was stable.

The incident took place near Rangiatikra village in the district. Sitaram Sarangi of Sargdihi village has 25 cases like dacoity and attempt to murder against him. He was active in the districts of Sambalpur, Sundergarh and Jharsuguda districts, police said.

The police recovered a 7.65 mm country-made pistol, one live round, two fired cartridges, a motorcycle without a number plate and some cash from Sarangi's possession. PTI COR AAM AAM RG