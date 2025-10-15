Man injured in explosion in Kanpur market succumbs to injuries

Kanpur (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old man injured in an explosion in a market here has succumbed to his injuries at the King George Medical University in Lucknow, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Abdul Muttalib, one of the eight people injured in the blasts at Moolganj's congested Mishri Bazar here, had suffered more than 50 per cent burns.

"Three of the victims who sustained serious burns were shifted to KGMU, Lucknow, where Abdul Muttalib died during treatment on Tuesday," Additional DCP (East) Anjali Vishwakarma said.

The explosions, which took place just a week back, ripped through the narrow market, injuring eight and damaging several shops and neighbouring houses. Panic gripped the area as the blasts were heard several hundred metres away.

Investigations later stated that the explosion originated from a toy and leather belt shop owned by Abdul Bilal, Muttalib's brother.

Police found illegal firecracker stockpiles inside the shop, which were believed to have triggered the explosion. Bilal was subsequently arrested under provisions of the Explosives Act.

CCTV footage also showed Muttalib riding a stolen scooter moments before the blast. One of the two scooters destroyed in the explosion had been reported stolen two years ago, leading to a separate theft case against him, police said.