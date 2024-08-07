Man injured in explosion in south Kolkata Cafe

Kolkata, Aug 7 (PTI) One person received burn injuries after an explosion in a cafe in South Kolkata on Wednesday, a local municipal councillor said.

The injured person has been shifted to hospital for treatment, she said.

"A boy who works at the cafe at Jodhpur Park sustained burn injuries after an explosion, which blew off the shutter and broke the windows. We initially thought it might have been caused by an LPG cylinder blast," said local councillor Mousumi Das.

"Police and the fire brigade arrived after we informed them," she added.

The fire brigade and police said that the cause of the blast is under investigation.