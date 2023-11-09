Man injured in fire after gas leak in Thane house

Thane, Nov 9 (PTI) A 43-year-old man was injured when a fire broke out after a cooking gas cylinder leaked in his house in Thane city of Maharashtra, civic officials said.

The incident took place at around 11 pm on Wednesday in the house located on the fifth floor of a 29-storey building in Waghbil area on Ghodbunder Road, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

There was leakage of gas from the cylinder which led to the blaze, he said.

A man staying in the house received leg injury while trying to put out the blaze. He has been hospitalised, the official said.

After receiving information, local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and doused the fire in about half-an-hour, he said.

Some items in the kitchen were destroyed in the blaze. The gas cylinder was removed from the house by the fire brigade personnel, he said. PTI COR GK