Man injured in fire in Mumbai building

Mumbai, Nov 14 (PTI) A 60-year-old man suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a seven-storey building in Mumbai's Chembur area, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The blaze erupted at around 10.45 pm on Wednesday and it was confined to a room of building number six in the MHADA Colony at Vashi Naka in Chembur, they said.

After receiving a call, the fire brigade rushed to the spot. The blaze was doused after efforts for about half-an-hour, a civic official said.

A person, identified as Nafir Sayyad, received burn injuries on his hands, face and neck. He was admitted to the Sion Hospital and his condition was stable, the official said.

Advertisment

The fire was confined to a gas cylinder, clothes and other household articles in the room. Its cause was not yet known, another civic official said. PTI KK GK