Man injured in firing after quarrel at bar in Thane; 4 held

Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) A man received injuries after a person fired at him from a revolver following an altercation between them at an orchestra bar in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday at the bar located in Dombivli area, they said, adding that four persons have been arrested in this connection.

A quarrel took place between the victim and one of the accused over some issue following which the latter fired at him from the gun, an official from Manpada police station said.

The victim suffered injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Within a few hours, the police arrested the assailant and three other persons for their involvement in the incident and booked them under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, senior police inspector Ashok Honmane said.

A probe was on into the incident. PTI COR GK