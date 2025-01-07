Man injured in firing, assailant flees away with valuables

Mumbai, Jan 6 (PTI) A man suastained bullet injury after an unidentified person opened fire at him near St George hospital in South Mumbai, officials said on Monday.

Advertisment

The shooter fled from the spot with the victim's bag of valuables, the official said.

The incident occurred late on Monday night at P Dmello Road in the jurisdiction of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg Police Station, he said.

The victim sustained bullet injury below the knee, he said. The man was rushed to the hospital, he said, adding he is out of danger.

Advertisment

Multiple teams of Mumbai Police are working to nab the accused persons, he said.

Senior Police officials, including Jt CP Law and Order Satyanarayan and DCP Zone 1 Pravin Mundhe visited the spot, he said.

A case is being registered at the MRA Marg Police Station. PTI DC MNK MNK