Man injured in firing, assault in north Delhi's Roop Nagar

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) A man was injured after being allegedly shot at and assaulted by two of his neighbours' in north Delhi, police said on Thursday.

Chetan, was taken to a hospital with bullet and assault injuries, they said.

An call regarding the incident was received at Sabzi Mandi police station, but after verification of the jurisdiction, the matter was transferred to Roop Nagar police station, a senior police officer said.

In his statement to the police, he alleged that Darshan and his son, who live in the neighbourhood attacked him, the officer said.

The motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained, he added.

He said that Chetan's condition is stated stable. Efforts are on to trace the accused, and multiple teams have been formed to probe the case.

Further investigation is in progress, police said. PTI BM OZ OZ