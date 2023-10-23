Man injured in firing by Mumbai cop during robbery bid dies; accused faces murder charge

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) One of the two men injured in firing by a debt-ridden member of the Mumbai Police's Quick Response Team (QRT) has died while undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital, a top police official said on Monday.

Thane district Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane said the deceased was identified as Ajiz Aslam Sayyed (30).

Sayyed and his cousin Firoz Sheikh (27), residents of Virar, were proceeding towards Malegaon town in North Maharashtra on a two-wheeler when a man opened fire at them on the night of October 13 near Mende village in Thane district, leaving them injured, he said.

The attacker was later identified as Suraj Deoram Dhokre (37), a member of the Mumbai Police's Quick Response Team, who had incurred a debt of Rs 62 lakh and wanted to rob the duo, according to the police.

Dhokre was arrested from Shirdi in Ahmednagar district on October 15 and initially booked for attempt to murder charge and also under the Arms Act by the Thane police. His real identity was revealed during interrogation post-arrest.

Superintendent of Police Deshmane said after Sayyed died during treatment at a hospital in Mumbai on October 16, murder charge under IPC section 302 has been invoked against the accused.

The SP said Dhokre was in a heavy debt, running up to Rs 62 lakh, which he had taken from banks, financial institutions and also accumulated through credit card spending.

The QRT member had resorted to robberies to earn money to pay off his debt and attack on the duo was part of that strategy, he said.

On the day of the incident, Dhokre had received a call from a bank with regards to loan repayment and also had a tiff with his family members, Deshmane said.

Prashant Dhole, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ganeshpuri Division), said Dhokre was on Monday produced before a local magistrate after the expiry of his police remand and sent to jail under judicial custody. PTI COR RSY