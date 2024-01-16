Man injured in firing, hospitalised

Thane, Jan 16 (PTI) A man was seriously injured after some unidentified persons fired at him in Kalwa area of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Indira Nagar locality, they said.

"Unidentified persons fired at the man, Sandeep Pujari, and fled from the scene. He was then rushed to the Kalwa civic hospital in a serious condition," an official said.

"The motive behind the firing is yet to be known. The police have formed several teams to trace the assailants," he said, adding that a case was registered at the Kalwa police station in this connection.

Further details are awaited. PTI COR NP