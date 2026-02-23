Man injured in firing in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area; case registered

New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 36-year-old e-rickshaw driver sustained a gunshot injury near an akhada in outernorth Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, police said on Monday.

The incident came to light on Sunday after the police received information regarding the admission of a person with a gunshot wound, they said.

A police team rushed to the hospital and identified the injured as Rajesh Paswan. He was later referred to a higher medical centre, they said.

According to the police, Paswan, a resident of Shahbad Dairy, works as an e-rickshaw driver and has been found involved in two previous cases.

According to his medico-legal case (MLC) report, he sustained one entry wound over the right side of his face. The nature of the injury has been kept pending, police said.

His condition was not immediately known.

According to the police, no CCTV camera was installed at the exact spot of the incident. However, they are analysing footage from cameras installed along nearby routes to identify the alleged assailants and ascertain the sequence of events.

A case under Section 109(1) (Attempt to murder) of the BNS and provisions of the Arms Act has been registered.

Efforts are on to trace and apprehend the accused persons, police added. PTI SSJ SHS