Man injured in firing in Mumbai; search on for attacker

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) A 55-year-old man was injured after an unidentified miscreant opened fire on him in the western suburbs here in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

The firing took place in the Sanjay Nagar locality in Kurar area of Malad around 5.30 am, an official said.

While the man sustained a bullet wound behind his ear, the accused managed to flee the scene, he said.

A passer-by alerted the police, and the injured man was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to JJ Hospital in south Mumbai, the official said.

Multiple teams have been formed to apprehend the culprit, and further investigation is underway, he added.