Man injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Jun 2 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED), allegedly planted by Naxalites, exploded in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

The blast occurred when the victim, Madvi Nanda, a resident of Chhutwai village, was heading to Tarrem in his tractor, an official said.

Nanda stopped near Toynala village between Chhutwai and Gundam, where road construction work was underway, and went to the side of the road to urinate, he said.

He accidentally stepped over a pressure IED connection, triggering the blast, and sustained serious injuries on his legs, the official said.

A team of security personnel brought the victim to Chinnagelur camp, where he was administered preliminary treatment, he said.

He was later referred to Bijapur district hospital, he said.

Naxalites plant IEDs along roads, under construction roads and dirt tracks to target security personnel patrolling in interior pockets of the Bastar region.

According to police, five persons have died in IED blasts in Bijapur district in the last two months. PTI COR TKP ARU