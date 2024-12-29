Man injured in knife attack after calling off relationship with woman

Nagpur, Dec 29 (PTI) A woman has been booked along with her friend and stepbrother for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a sharp weapon after he called off their relationship, Nagpur police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The incident took place in SRK Colony in Uppalwadi on Friday, the Kapil Nagar police station official said.

"The woman approached the complainant and sought to know why he had stopped talking to her. Amid an argument, the woman's stepbrother stabbed the complainant in the stomach with a knife. The accused fled from the place after passersby rushed in to rescue the complainant," he said.

An attempt to murder case was registered and one of the accused was arrested, the official said. PTI COR BNM