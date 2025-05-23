Man injured in leopard attack in UP; forest dept launches search for big cat

Varanasi (UP), May 23 (PTI) A man was injured in a leopard attack at Navapura village in Varanasi district on Friday morning, police said.

The SHO of Chaubepur police station, Jagdish Kushwaha, said the man who sustained minor injuries has been administered first-aid, adding that the forest department has launched a search for the leopard.

DCP Pramod Kumar said the villagers had reported the sighting of a leopard in the area following which they have been advised to remain cautious and not venture out of their homes unless necessary. PTI COR NAV ARI