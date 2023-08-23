Man injured in low-intensity blast in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) A man was injured on Wednesday when some low-intensity explosive material, used for illegal hunting of animals, went off inside a house here, a senior police officer said.

Advertisment

The blast took place at Chatha on the outskirts of the city and further investigation is on, Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli said.

Quoting initial investigation, he said the explosive material of low intensity was kept in the house for illegal hunting of animals.

One person was injured and shifted to hospital, the officer said, adding a case under relevant sections of law was registered and a probe is underway. PTI TAS AB NB