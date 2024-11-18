Man injured in minor explosion near temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Nov 18 (PTI) A man sustained injuries following a minor explosion near a temple in the Mailardevpally area on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred while the man was cleaning garbage on the road outside the temple premises. He also performs rituals at the temple, they added.

The injured man was immediately shifted to a hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable and out of danger, a senior police officer confirmed.

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the scene along with a bomb disposal squad. Samples from the site were collected and sent to a laboratory for analysis.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosion, the police officer said.