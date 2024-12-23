Man injured in multi-vehicle accident in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) A man got injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Naharpur area of Delhi's Rohini, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The PCR received an information about the incident involving four two-wheelers and a car and a team was rushed to the spot immediately.

"Ashok Kumar (60) got injured in the accident and was rushed to Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital," a senior police officer said.

Kumar is currently undergoing treatment. We will record his statement to know more details about the accident, the officer said, adding that they are tracing the car driver who had fled from the scene. PTI BM NB