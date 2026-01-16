Man injured in police firing while trying to escape from custody

Patna, Jan 16 (PTI) A man arrested in a robbery case was injured after police opened fire when he tried to escape from custody, officials said on Friday.

The injured person has been identified as Nitish. He was arrested by Patna police in connection with an attempted robbery case that had taken place in the Maner area of Patna on January 9.

"The accused was being taken to Ratan Tola locality on Thursday evening, where he hid the weapon of offence used in the crime. When the police team reached the spot, he attempted to escape...he also fired on security personnel and started running away. Police resorted to controlled firing that caused bullet injuries in the leg of the accused," Patna City SP (West) Bhanu Pratap Singh told reporters.

No policemen were injured in the incident, he said.

The accused has been admitted to government hospital and his condition is reported to be out of danger, said the SP.

The matter is being further investigated, he added. PTI PKD RG