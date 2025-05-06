Man injured in road accident in central Delhi; driver likely minor

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) A 45-year-old man was injured after being hit by a rashly driven car, likely by a minor, in central Delhi's Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, an official said on Tuesday.

The accident took place around 10.20 pm on Monday when the car, allegedly being driven recklessly, struck the man, he said, adding that the verification of the driver is going on.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

The vehicle has been seized and its driver has been apprehended, police said.

"The age of the driver is currently being verified. There is a likelihood that he may be underage. If confirmed, legal action will also be taken against his father, who is the registered owner of the vehicle," a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the Motor Vehicles Act. PTI SSJ MNK MNK