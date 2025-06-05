Man injured in road accident made to lie on floor at Jalna hospital: probe ordered after viral video

Jalna, Jun 5 (PTI) Authorities on Thursday began a probe after a viral video showed a patient of the district government hospital in Maharashtra's Jalna sleeping on the floor due to lack of beds in the ward.

The video also showed overcrowding and lack of amenities at the 200-bed hospital.

One patient was lying on a mattress on the floor while being administered intravenous fluids.

"My relative was admitted here on Wednesday night after a road accident. He was asked to lay on a mattress on the floor by nurses as there are no beds available in the wards. He was given IV fluids in this condition," said one Suresh Yewale.

Additional Civil Surgeon Dr Rajendra Gadekar said a probe has been initiated.

"Instructions have already been issued that no patient should be made to lie on the floor. If no bed is available in the general ward, a cot must be arranged immediately. Action will be taken against the responsible staff," he said. PTI COR BNM