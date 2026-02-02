Man injured in road accident near Delhi's Tihar Jail

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) A 52-year-old man sustained injuries after he was allegedly hit by a car near the Tihar Jail in west Delhi on Monday, an official said.

The injured -- identified as Gurvinder Singh -- was taken to a nearby hospital for medical examination and treatment, police said, adding that he was conscious and in his senses at the time of admission.

No external blood loss was reported, though the victim complained of tenderness in the chest area and further medical examination is underway, police said.

The exact circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be established, they said, adding that local police teams rushed to the spot after a PCR call reported the incident, and necessary action was initiated.

Police teams are examining whether the vehicle involved was being driven on the wrong side of the road at the time of the incident, and CCTV footage from the area is being checked, they said, adding that a detailed inquiry is in progress, and further action will be taken based on the findings.