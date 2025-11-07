Man injured in shooting in J-K's Samba

Jammu, Nov 7 (PTI) A 60-year-old man was injured in a firing incident in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

The firing took place near the J-K Bank ATM in Bari Brahmana market along the Jammu-Pathankot highway around 9 pm, the officials said.

They said Bishan Dass, a resident of Channi Kartholi village, received a bullet injury and was shifted to the hospital.

The motive behind the shooting was not known immediately, the officials said. Police have reached the scene and started the investigation.

Preliminary investigations ruled out any terror angle, the officials said, adding the incident could be linked to a personal rivalry or a robbery attempt. PTI TAS TAS HIG HIG