Man injured in shooting in west Delhi food joint

New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) A man was shot at in West Delhi's Rajouri Garden area late Tuesday evening by unidentified assailants, police said.

They said multiple gunshots were fired at the man who was at a food joint located in J Block and he received several bullet wounds.

The injured man was rushed to a hospital, police said, adding that senior officials were at the spot.

The man was accompanied by someone who fled the scene when the firing started, an official said.

Further details are awaited.