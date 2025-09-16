Man injured in shootout in JK's Samba

Jammu, Sep 16 (PTI) A man was injured when a criminal allegedly fired at him in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident took place in the Sarore area of the Bari Brahmana belt, when a criminal, Lahu Gujjar, along with his accomplice, fired at one Gulab Din, they said.

He was injured and shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu for treatment.

The accused escaped from the spot after the firing.

Bari Brahmana police have registered a case and launched a search operation to trace the accused involved in the incident. PTI AB AMJ AMJ