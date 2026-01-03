Man injured in stabbing in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar

New Delhi: A 32-year-old man was seriously injured after he was stabbed by an unidentified assailant in east Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area on Saturday, police said.

The incident came to light after information was received from Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Hospital that an injured person had been brought in with stab wounds, they said.

The man was identified as Jay Prakash, a resident of the Old Kondli area of Delhi, police said.

A local police team rushed to the hospital, where it was found that Prakash had been referred to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for specialised medical care, a senior police officer said.

During preliminary interaction, Prakash alleged that he was assaulted by an unidentified person near Kondli Pul. However, due to the seriousness of his injuries, the attending doctors declared him unfit to give a detailed statement, the officer said.

"According to medical opinion, the injuries sustained by the victim are serious in nature," the officer said.

Based on the medico-legal case (MLC) report and the facts available so far, a case has been registered under Section 109(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said.

Police said CCTV footage from areas around Kondli Pul and nearby routes is being examined to identify the attacker and ascertain the sequence of events.

Local intelligence is also being gathered and efforts are being made to trace possible eyewitnesses. All angles, including personal enmity, are being probed, they said.