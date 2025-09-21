Man injured in wild elephant attack near Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 21 (PTI) A man suffered serious injuries after being attacked by a wild elephant at Palode near here on Sunday morning, forest officials said.

The injured has been identified as Jithendran, a native of Idinjar, who was travelling on his scooter to work around 6.45 am when the incident occurred.

According to officials, a wild tusker elephant that had strayed close to the road charged at him. On spotting the animal, Jithendran fell off his scooter and was attacked by the elephant.

Hearing his cries, local residents rushed to the spot, managed to drive the elephant away, and shifted him to a nearby hospital.

Forest officials said Jithendran, in his 30s, sustained multiple fractures and was later referred to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for further treatment.

His condition is stable, officials said.

Although the same elephant has been straying in the area recently, no incidents of aggression had been reported earlier, they added.