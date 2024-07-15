Man injured, vehicles damaged in stone pelting on expressway in MP's Ratlam

Ratlam (MP), Jul 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was injured and several vehicles were damaged in stone pelting by miscreants on the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, an official said on Monday.

Following the unprovoked stone pelting on the eight-lane expressway, police have registered a case at the Shivgarh police station and launched a probe, he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rakesh Khakha said unidentified miscreants pelted stones at vehicles during the intervening night of Sunday-Monday near village Baydi under Shivgarh Police Station limits, some 25km from the district headquarters.

A man, identified as Jitendra Patidar (35), was injured, while window panes of a truck, five cars and some other vehicles were damaged in the incident, he said.

On Patidar's complaint, a case was registered against unidentified persons and further probe was on, the ASP added. PTI COR ADU RSY