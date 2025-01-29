Man involved in 10 theft cases across Haryana injured in encounter with Gurugram police

Gurugram, Feb 5 (PTI) A man, accused of being involved in around 10 theft cases across multiple cities in Haryana, was injured in a brief police encounter here, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, Rashid, a resident of Deeg district in Rajasthan, sustained a bullet injury to his leg and was admitted to a hospital, police said.

A motorcycle, a pistol and four empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, they added.

Police said the Crime Branch, Sohna, received information around midnight that Rashid, riding a motorcycle without a number plate and carrying weapons, had been spotted in the area.

According to police, he was going to commit a robbery, but based on the tip-off, a team set up a barricade near Raipur Naka in Sohna.

When signalled to stop, the suspect allegedly turned his motorcycle and fled towards the Sohna-Alwar road. During the chase, the motorcycle lost balance and fell, following which the accused allegedly fired two rounds at the police team, one of which hit a government vehicle, police said.

The police retaliated in self-defence, injuring the accused in the leg. He was then taken to a hospital, a Gurugram police spokesperson said, adding that he would be formally arrested after being discharged. PTI COR OZ OZ