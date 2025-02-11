Man involved in 50 cases of house-breaking, theft held in Thane district

Thane, Feb 11 (PTI) Police have arrested a 47-year-old criminal allegedly involved in a series of house-breaking and theft cases in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The accused, Laxman Suresh Shivsharan, has 50 cases to his name in Kalyan, Thane, Bhiwandi, Badlapur and Ambernath cities of the district, the official said.

He said the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused while probing a case of theft registered in Dombivili.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav said officials of the crime unit had been monitoring the CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas and nabbed him in Bhiwandi.

He said Shivsharan admitted to committing several break-ins and thefts and revealed that he had handed over the stolen gold jewellery to another accused, Sukesh Muddanna Kotian (55), a resident of Mira Road.

Kotian was subsequently arrested as well.

The police have recovered stolen items, including 667 gms of gold worth Rs 53.41 lakh and Rs 78,900 cash. PTI COR ARU