Man involved in chain-snatching incidents held; two gold chains of Rs 2.40 lakh recovered

Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) Police have arrested a 24-year-old man and recovered from him two gold chains worth Rs 2.40 lakh that he snatched from women in Navi Mumbai in separate incidents, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Rohit Shivaji Gaikwad, is a driver by profession and resides in Koparkhairane area of Navi Mumbai, the official from Rabale police station said.

His involvement came to light after police launched a probe based on a complaint by a 38-year-old woman.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she was attacked by a man near Khadi bridge in Ghansoli on August 11.

The attacker snatched a gold chain of around Rs 70,000 that she was wearing, it said.

The crime branch examined the CCTV footage and worked on crucial leads from informants. This led them to Gaikwad's location in Koparkhairane, where he was arrested. During his interrogation, he confessed not only to committing this crime but also to his involvement in another chain-snatching incident of October 2024.

With this breakthrough, the police cracked two chain-snatching cases and recovered gold chains worth Rs 2.40 lakh, the official added. PTI COR NP