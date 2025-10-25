Man involved in illegal arms supply injured in encounter in Delhi's Mehrauli

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) A man allegedly involved in illegal arms supply was injured in an exchange of fire with police in south Delhi's Mehrauli area in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

He was immediately apprehended and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.

A police team laid a picket near Lado Sarai Smashan Ghat Road acting on inputs about a criminal's movement in the area.

Around 3.15 am, the suspect arrived at the spot and, upon being intercepted, opened fire at the police party. The team retaliated in self-defence, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury to his leg, an officer said.

A case under relevant provisions of law has been registered against Kanishk alias Koku alias Vishal (27), a resident of Madangir, Delhi.

Police recovered two pistols, loaded magazines and four empty cartridges from his possession.

Further investigation is underway to trace the source of the firearms and his associates involved in the illegal arms trade, officials said. PTI SSJ SKY SKY SKY