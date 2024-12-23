Man involved in Lucknow bank robbery arrested after police encounter

Lucknow, Dec 23 (PTI) A man involved in the theft at an Indian Overseas Bank was arrested after an encounter with police in which he sustained a bullet injury in the leg, police said on Monday.

Police have said four people seem to have been involved in the robbery.

On a tip-off, a police team surrounded a vehicle near Kisan Path in Laulai village in the Chinhat area in which some suspicious persons were travelling, they said.

When a police team went near the vehicle, one of them opened fire and in retaliatory firing, Arvind Kumar sustained an injury in his leg and was arrested, they said. The vehicle carrying the suspects fled from the scene.

Police said Kumar, a resident of Munger in Bihar, was involved in Sunday's robbery at the Chinhat branch of Indian Overseas Bank.

A few lockers in the bank were found broken on Sunday, with some of their contents missing. Bank manager Sandeep Singh said that he suspected the thieves broke into the building by making a hole in the wall the bank shares with an empty plot of land.

Though police said there was neither any alarm nor any security guard in the bank at the time of the theft, the bank said it was robbed despite "adequate security" measures.

"Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is aware of the unfortunate incident involving a robbery which occurred despite adequate security measures at our Chinhat branch in Lucknow.

"We are fully committed to supporting the authorities in their investigation and are working closely with local law enforcement agencies to ensure that the matter is resolved swiftly," the bank said in a statement.

"The bank has insurance coverage in place for such incidents. The safety and security of our customers and their assets remain our top priority," it added. PTI ABN ABN SKY SKY