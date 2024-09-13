Man involved in multiple thefts held; phones, cash worth Rs 92,000 recovered

Thane, Sep 13 (PTI) Police have arrested a man allegedly involved in multiple thefts in Mira Bhyandar localities in Maharashtra's Thane district, and recovered stolen items, including mobile phones, worth Rs 92,000 from him, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Abdul Rehman Tahir Badu, a resident of Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district, they said.

The personnel of Kashigaon police station in Mira Road made the arrest based on a complaint lodged by a resident.

The complainant said that in the morning of September 8, he found that his and his wife's mobile phones were missing from home. They suspected that a burglar entered their place as they found several household items lying scattered on the floor and the main door was left open, an official said.

The police registered a case under sections 305 (A) (theft), 331 (4) (house-trespass or housebreaking) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, and launched an investigation.

Based on the CCTV footage and technical analysis of mobile data, the police tracked down the accused and nabbed him. They recovered the two mobile phones of the complaint along with his cash. In addition, 11 other stolen mobile phones of various brands, all collectively valued at Rs 92,000, were also recovered, he said. PTI COR NP