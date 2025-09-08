Man involved in rash driving case arrested in Rajouri after returning from Saudi Arabia

Jammu, Sep 8 (PTI) A man involved in a case of rash driving was arrested by police soon after he arrived from abroad in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Monday, officials said.

The person, identified as Mumtaz Ahmed of Thanamandi, was absconding after the incident in the district in 2022.

"Police Station Thanamandi has arrested one accused, namely Mumtaz Ahmed, who had been evading arrest since 2022 in connection with case under Section 279 IPC (rash driving), Section 304-A IPC (causing death due to rash driving), Section 146 of the Motor Vehicles Act (driving without third party insurance), and Section 196 of the Motor Vehicles Act (penalty)," a police spokesperson said.

After completing the investigation, the case was chargesheeted against the accused before the Court. "However, the accused Mumtaz Ahmed absconded and managed to flee to Saudi Arabia," he said.

Consequently, the court issued warrants under Section 299 IPC against him on November 11, 2022.

"Further, proclamation proceedings were initiated, and details of his immovable properties were obtained for attachment in accordance with the law," the spokesperson said.

Realising that his property was likely to be attached, the accused reported back from abroad, he said.

Acting swiftly, the police took him into custody, and he has now been produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

"Rajouri Police reiterates its commitment to ensure that absconding accused in criminal cases are brought to justice and that due process of law is followed to its logical conclusion," the spokesperson said.