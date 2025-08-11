Man involved in several crimes injured in crude bomb blast in Odisha

Paradip (Odisha), Aug 11 (PTI) A man, allegedly involved in several crimes, was injured in a crude bomb explosion in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Monday, police said.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Divyajyoti Satapathy, hailing from Tirtol in the coastal district.

According to police, Satapathy and his associate were travelling on a bike with the crude bombs when one exploded in his hand midway near Karkei Haat under Balikuda police station limits.

"Satapathy sustained burn injuries on his right hand in the explosion, while another bomb fell on the ground," police said.

Hearing the loud explosion, locals panicked and informed Balikuda police station.

"A police team reached the spot, rescued him, and admitted him to Balikuda community healthcare centre," an officer said.

The unexploded bomb was seized and later defused with the help of a bomb disposal squad, the officer added.

Inspector in-charge of Balikuda police station Sushant Kumar Sahu said Satpathy was involved in several criminal cases.

"We have launched an operation to arrest his associate, who is absconding," Sahu said.