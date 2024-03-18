Man involved in theft of ECM of high-end vehicles held in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a 25-year-old man, who allegedly shot at two people when they spotted him stealing the Engine Control Modules (ECM) of their vehicles in south Delhi, officials on Monday said.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Shivam, has been found to have committed more than 200 cases of ECM theft in Delhi even after being released from jail in September last year, police said.

Shivam, who was arrested in 40 cases previously, has 200 cases registered against him since last year, they said.

"The accused is a lone wolf and used to target only ECMs of high-end vehicles," Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said.

Advertisment

On the intervening night of March 2 and 3, complainant Shiv Kumar Yadav reported that he was sleeping inside his taxi at the taxi stand near Safdarjung bus terminal, police said.

"After hearing some noise, he noticed a man trying to steal something from another taxi. Yadav informed the taxi driver about the matter who further reached the spot to nab the accused from behind. The accused shot Rakesh, the driver of another taxi and fired another bullet on Yadav and fled from the spot," said the DCP. The officer further said that different teams were formed to nab the accused and the CCTV footage for more than 25 kilometres from Kotla Mubarakpur to Matiala in Uttam Nagar was checked.

"We later identified the accused as Shivam and he was arrested. The accused was produced before the city court and police took his two days remand. During interrogation, the accused disclosed to have committed the present crime as well as disclosed to have shot at another person in Okhla area, while committing the theft of ECM from a mini truck," said the DCP.

Advertisment

The accused also disclosed that after release from jail in September last year, he again started to steal ECM of high-end cars and mini trucks, and has stolen more than 200 ECM since then, police said.

"He used to carry illicit firearms and ammunition to run away quickly if get caught by the public or police red-handed. He used to sell the stolen ECMs to one Mohammad Yamin who was arrested by the team of south district police," the DCP said.

Police said that four stolen ECMs were recovered from his possession besides other tools to remove ECMs from cars and Rs 48,000 cash.

"The accused, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh had come to Delhi first with his friend for work. He worked as a guard, but he became a drug addict. Initially, to earn easy money, he started stealing ECMs of four-wheelers with his friend. We have arrested Mohammad Yamin (38), who used to purchase ECMs. Further investigation into the matter has been started," said the DCP, adding further investigation is on into the matter. PTI BM AS AS