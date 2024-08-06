Man involved in thefts at 11 temples lands in police net

Pune, Aug 6 (PTI) A notorious criminal allegedly involved in incidents of theft at 11 temples in Maharashtra's Pune district was apprehended, and valuables worth Rs 4 lakh were seized from him, police said.

The incidents of theft took place in different talukas in the district, they said.

The accused, identified as Vinayak Jite, is a resident of Shirur taluka, an official of Pune rural police said.

"Jite was apprehended after he was found stealing at a temple in Pargaon in the district. During the investigation, he admitted that he had committed thefts at other temples in Shikrapur, Khed, Shirur, Ranjangaon and Ghodegaon areas," he said.

"We have detected 11 temple theft cases in which Jite was involved, and recovered stolen properties worth Rs 4 lakh from the accused," the official said. PTI SPK NP