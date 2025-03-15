Man issues death threats to MP minister on WhatsApp; held

Khandwa (MP), Mar 15 (PTI) A man has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district for allegedly issuing death threats to a senior cabinet minister, police said on Saturday.

Khandwa's Superintendent of Police, Manoj Kumar Rai, said a message was posted on WhatsApp on March 13, which contained abusive language and death threats against Minister for Tribal Affairs Kunwar Vijay Shah.

A probe revealed that Mukesh Darbar, a resident under Harsud police station limits, had posted the message, he said.

The official said the accused also allegedly called the minister's supporters over the phone and verbally abused them.

He said a case was registered against Darbar at Harsud police station on the charges of abusing, issuing death threats to the minister and posting the same on social media.

The accused was traced to an area along the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border and was arrested on Friday, the official aid.

Darbar had seven criminal cases in his name, and preventive action is being taken against him, Rai said, adding that the minister's security had been beefed up. PTI COR ADU ARU