Man jailed for 10 years for rape, murder attempt on woman in Thane district

Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has convicted a 39-year-old man for rape and attempt to kill a woman and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for ten years.

In his order on Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge (Bhiwandi) NK Karande also fined the man Rs 4,000.

Additional Public Prosecutor Vijay Mundhe told the court that a woman, then 47, and the convict lived in the same locality in the Vikramgad area.

One day in June 2018, the woman was sleeping with her four-year-old daughter in her home when the man entered the house and raped her. When the woman resisted, he attacked her with a crowbar, seriously injuring her.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to the woman’s house. The convict then ran out in a “compromised state”, Mundhe told the court.

Mundhe said 14 prosecution witnesses, including neighbours, medical officers and policemen, testified in the court.

In his order, the judge held that the prosecution had successfully proved all the charges against the man beyond reasonable doubt for which he needs to be convicted and sentenced. PTI COR NR