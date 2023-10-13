Man jailed for killing wife over suspected infidelity dies at hospital

Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 13 (PTI) A 40-year-old man lodged in the Kota central jail for allegedly killing wife over suspected infidelity died during treatment at the New Medical College Hospital, officials said.

Sonu Dey (40), who police said consumed alcohol regularly and suffered from multiple diseases, had been admitted at the hospital for around 25 days and died Thursday evening, a Kota jail official said.

Dey, who was from the Jaipur city and lived in Kota with wife after their marriage around five years ago, was accused of killing his wife in July 2023, the official said.

He allegedly stabbed her to death with a knife in inebriated condition on the night of July 10, and was arrested over the incident.

Kota Central Jail Superintendent Paramjeet Singh Siddhu said the man was admitted to the hospital on September 17 after his condition deteriorated.

He said the body was handed over to his family after postmortem by a medical board on Friday, and further proceeding was underway. PTI COR TIR TIR