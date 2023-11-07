Man jailed for life for abducting, raping minor in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) A special court in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Tuesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for abducting and raping a 15-year-old girl.

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) judge Mumtaz Ali also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on Maherban after holding him guilty under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act, district government counsel Sanjay Chouhan told PTI.

The minor girl was abducted and raped in a village under Jhinjhana police station in Shamli district on July 11,2021. Later, the girl was rescued from the clutches of Meherban on July 27 and her father lodged an FIR against the accused, Chouhan added.