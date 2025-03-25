Man jailed for raping mentally challenged minor boy in UP's Ballia

Ballia, Mar 25 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a mentally challenged minor boy in a village under Bansdih police station limits here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Suraj Verma, was produced in a local court, which sent him to jail, they said.

Bansdih station in-charge Sanjay Singh said a case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act, based on a complaint by the boy's father.

According to the complaint, Suraj took the 17-year-old boy on the pretext of feeding him gutka on March 22 and raped him.

Following this, the boy's health had deteriorated. When his health improved, he informed his father about the incident, police said.