Man jailed for sharing video supporting Pakistan on Facebook

Sambhal (UP), May 12 (PTI) A 27-year-old man here has been arrested and jailed for allegedly sharing a video in support of Pakistan on his Facebook page, police said on Monday.

The video allegedly claimed that India's fighter plane Rafale was shot down by Pakistani forces, they said.

According to Hazrat Nagar Garhi Station House Officer Anuj Kumar Tomar, Jamaat Ali, a resident of Mukrabpur village, was sent to jail on Sunday after it was found that he had shared a video claiming that India's Rafale fighter jet was shot down by Pakistan and its pilot taken captive.

During investigation, it was found that Ali has also allegedly liked and shared several other videos in support of Pakistan on his Facebook account, police said, citing the FIR.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Dheerendra Kumar, a case was registered against Ali on Sunday under Section 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity and integrity of India) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, police said. PTI COR NAV RUK RUK