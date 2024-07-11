Man jumps before train at Kashmere Gate metro station, dies

New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) A 68-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by jumping before a train at the Kashmere Gate metro station on the Red Line, officials said.

A senior police officer said the man has been identified as Sunil Gupta, a resident of Chawari Bazar.

The officer said that according to the victim's brother, Gupta was suffering from tuberculosis for the past few years and had already spent more than Rs 6 lakh on his treatment.

According to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), services on the Red Line -- which connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh -- were affected for a while.

"Delay in services between Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) and Rithala due to passenger on track at Kashmere Gate Metro Station. Normal service on all other lines," the DMRC said in a post on X at 12.04 pm.

Five minutes later, the DMRC said normal services resumed on the line.

Police said they have also recovered a suicide note. The body has been sent for an autopsy. PTI NIT BM NIT TIR TIR