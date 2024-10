Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old man on Thursday jumped from a 65-foot high water tank in the Kotwali Police Station area of Sriganganagar district, police said.

The man who was reportedly mentally challenged hit electricity lines before falling on the road, they said.

Local Station House Officer Prithvipal Singh said the man, identified as Prem Singh, suffered severe wounds and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors referred him to a bigger facility in Bikaner. PTI SDA VN VN