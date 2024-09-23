Man jumps in front of Delhi metro train, dies

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) A 28-year-old man from Rajasthan allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of an approaching train at Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station on Monday, a police official said.

The victim was identified as Devendra Kumar, a resident of Alwar, Rajastha, police said.

The incident took place at 7.47 pm when Kumar jumped in front of the metro train at platform number 2 of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station.

According to a police officer, Kumar was taken to RML hospital where he was declared brought dead. No suicide note was recovered from him.

His uncle, Deepak Saini, who lives in Delhi has been informed and the dead body has been preserved in the mortuary of RML hospital, the officer said, adding an inquest proceeding was underway and a probe has been initiated to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step.

A DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) official said services on the Delhi metro's yellow line were delayed briefly, due to the incident.

He said that the train was going towards Samaypur Badli when a passenger jumped in front of the train at 5.47 pm.

"Train services were briefly regulated between Vishwavidhyala-Qutub Minar during this period and normal train movement was restored at 6.15 pm," said the official. PTI BM ALK HIG