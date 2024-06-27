Man jumps in front of Delhi metro train to end life, injured

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was grievously injured after he jumped in front of an approaching train at the Hauz Khas Metro Station here on Thursday in an attempt to end his life, officials said.

According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, the incident happened around 2.20 pm and led to the halting of metro services in the section for around 15 minutes.

Upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and found that the man had been taken to AIIMS trauma centre with injuries on his head and the left portion of his body, a senior police officer said.

A metro card, a debit card, some documents and a mobile phone have been recovered from the man, the official said.

"During the course of the inquiry, CCTV cameras installed at the metro station were checked and it was found that around 2.14 pm, the man jumped off platform number 1," said the officer.

According to the police, details of the metro card have revealed that the injured boarded a metro train from Greater Kailash at 1.59 pm. PTI BM NIT BM NSD NSD